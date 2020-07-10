Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Alaves: These fans delighted with star’s inclusion for key clash

Real Madrid have named their 22-man squad for the encounter with Alaves on Friday night, and it includes Eden Hazard in a major boost for Zinedine Zidane.

A win for Los Blancos would see them extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table back to four points over rivals Barcelona, with only three games remaining thereafter.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid hope to sign two high-profile targets for a low fee in 2021 by urging them to reject new contracts

In turn, Zinedine Zidane will be fully aware of the importance of the clash and will be desperate to see his side secure victory and continue their march towards wrestling the league crown away from their old rivals.

In order to have the best possible chance of doing so, the Real Madrid boss will hope to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, and he has been handed a significant boost as seen in the club’s tweet below, as Hazard is back in contention and will be available to feature on Friday night.

His season has been heavily disrupted by injury problems as he has been limited to 19 appearances in his debut campaign at the Bernabeu, while he has managed one goal and seven assists in those outings.

Having started well after the resumption of the season with two assists in two wins for Real Madrid, the Belgian international has missed the last two games, albeit the league leaders have gone on to make it seven consecutive wins on their relentless pursuit of silverware.

However, given his quality and his ability to be decisive as well as the fact that Real Madrid will want him fully fit for the Champions League next month, it’s no surprise that the fans below are delighted to see Hazard back in the mix as they will be hoping to see him get minutes under his belt at the very least and hopefully have an important impact on the game.

Hazardddddd — Loop (@HaZArDEdeN07) July 9, 2020

Hazard is back ?? — nancy ? (@iscoballer) July 9, 2020

Am happy to see hazard — _Mario_????? (@Habeeb__MJ) July 9, 2020

Hazard ??? — sardasht jabar (@sardashtjabar) July 9, 2020

Great to have hazard back — Muhammad Hashimu Auwal (@hashimu_jr) July 9, 2020

Hazard masterclass please ? — RamosBenz (@RamosBenz9) July 10, 2020