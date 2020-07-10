Current manager expects ace to reject Barcelona and sign a contract extension

There’s always a big decision to make for a player when they start to break into the first team somewhere, as they won’t want to go back to playing with the youth team again.

Eric Garcia has started to make it into the Man City team lately, so it will be interesting to see if he becomes a regular player next season.

The defence has been the major weakness for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, so it’s possible that they will go into the transfer market to sign a high profile player.

A report from The Times (subscription required) has reported on potential interest from Barcelona in the Spanish youngster, as they look to bring him back to the club after he spent several years there as a youth player.

The report suggests that Pep Guardiola expects his player to reject that return to Barcelona and sign a new contract with Man City instead.

They also confirm that he only has one year left on his contract, so that could also leave them with an important decision to make.

If he doesn’t agree a new deal then City would risk losing him for nothing next summer, so it would make sense to cash in now rather than letting him go for free.

There’s no suggestion that a move to Barca or a new contract has been agreed at this point, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.