According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via Chilean newspaper La Cuarta, David Beckham’s Inter Miami are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The 33-year-old revealed in an interview with La Cuarta that Beckham even contacted him personally to sound out whether a move to the MLS is possible.

Vidal’s contract expires next summer, the ace is also attracting the interest from Inter Milan, but the star reportedly doesn’t think that he’s got very long left in European football.

A move to the MLS is said to appeal to the Chilean as this would allow the ace to be closer to his family in South America, after a long career in Europe this is understandable.

Mundo Deportivo add that South American powerhouses Flamengo and Boca Junior are also options for Vidal.

Vidal has only started 19 of his 39 appearances across all competitions this season, the attack-minded midfielder has still managed to contribute seven goals and three assists in these outings though.

Vidal has started playing a key role for Quique Setien’s side once again since La Liga’s restart, so perhaps a summer exit isn’t on the cards but a departure once his contract expires seems likely.