Deal agreed: Coup for Barcelona as they beat Real Madrid to sign young Spanish star

Although it’s sometimes tough for fans to get excited about signing a young player for the future, you know that Barcelona will always welcome the chance to get one over on Real Madrid.

A report from Marca has looked at the future of Rayo Vallecano starlet Fabian Luzzi, and it appears that he’s decided to sign for Barcelona despite interest from Real Madrid.

He’s only 15 but the report confirms that he’s already been involved with the Rayo first team, while he’s also established himself as a star for Spain at youth level too.

There could also be some interest from Brazil in this transfer, as the report also confirms he’s of Brazilian origin, so there could be an international tug-of-war at some point if he continues to develop.

They also confirm that Rayo made him a big offer to stay, but he decided that the prospect of moving to Barcelona was too much.

It’s unlikely that he will play in the first team soon but Ansu Fati did make his debut when he was 16, so it will be exciting to see how Luzzi develops over the next few years.