Fulham take on Cardiff City tonight at 20:15GMT – If you want to watch the game here’s all you need to know:

The match kicks off at 20:15 on Friday 10th July 2020.

The match is being played at Craven Cottage Stadium, Fulham West London, England.

Fulham’s hopes of achieving automatic promotion look to be drifting away.

Despite back to back 1-0 wins Scott Parker’s side remain seven points behind second with just four games to go. Stranger things have happened though and they’ll be looking to keep up the pressure on the top two by securing all three points against fellow promotion hopefuls Cardiff on Friday.

The Bluebirds sit sixth, nine points adrift of Fulham, but more importantly one point ahead of Swansea in seventh. A run of six games without defeat was ended with a 3-2 loss against Blackburn on Tuesday.

Neil Harris’ side led twice before Adam Armstrong scored a goal of the season contender throwing the race for a playoff spot wide open with just three points separating Cardiff, Swansea, Preston and Derby. Failure to win again on Friday then could see Cardiff drop out of the top six.

Prior to Tuesday’s defeat Cardiff had kept back to back clean sheets. In fact they’ve kept four clean sheets in their last six outings and they’re 16/5 to keep Fulham from scoring.

The Cottagers too have been solid defensively of late. Since their 3-0 defeat at Leeds they’ve kept two clean sheets in three and are 9/4 to beat Cardiff to nil.

Robert Glatzel is a man in form for Cardiff. He’s scored three goals in five appearances since the restart, none of which were openers. The striker is 3/1 to score anytime.

Fulham’s too scorer Aleksandra Mitrovic will return from suspension. The hot headed Serb was handed a three match ban after elbowing Ben White against Leeds a few weeks back. He’s 3/1 to mark his return by scoring the opener.

Both sides have seen under 2.5 goals in two of their last three outings so don’t be surprised if this one’s short on goals. It’s 3/4 for under 2.5 goals.

The reverse fixture ended 1-1 with Mitrovic equalising just three minutes after Josh Murphy had put the hosts ahead. Harry Arter, once at Cardiff, was sent off against his former side picking up two bookings in quick succession. It’s 6/1 for the same scoreline on Friday.

