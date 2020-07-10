Manchester United’s form over the last few months has been nothing short of sensational, and it’s prompted Robbie Savage to make a bold claim.

The BT Sport pundit, writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, has suggested that whichever team finishes above the Red Devils in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign will be next season’s English champions.

“United have been so impressive since football’s return from lockdown that I believe, with only two or three additions down the spine of the team, they are genuine top-two contenders next season,” he said.

“In fact, I will make this prediction: Whoever finishes above United in 2021 will win the title – especially if they strengthen the squad.”

It’s some claim when you consider how poorly United were playing before the introduction of Bruno Fernandes, but it’s hard to disagree with Savage’s sentiments.

Mason Greenwood has come on leaps and bounds this season, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be a brave man if he were to consider dropping him at this point.

Fernandes himself has been a revelation and the glue which has brought everything together, including a partnership with Paul Pogba that really looks like it could help propel United to the top.

Their only issue presently appears to be in defence, although with the addition of Jadon Sancho, we could see a return to a swashbuckling side that completely overruns their opponents.

United have certainly shown in the last few games that if they play on the front foot, there aren’t many teams that are going to be able to live with them.