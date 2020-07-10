With Tottenham not having fared particularly well on the goalscoring front post-lockdown, Jose Mourinho has sought to deflect from their poor form, as appears to be his usual practice.

The north Londoners have only managed to score five goals since Premier League football returned, and the quality of their play isn’t in keeping with the style that they had under Mauricio Pochettino either.

However, rather than address that fact, the Special One has pointed to Manchester United’s penalty decisions as one of the reasons they are doing so well.

‘United’s 13 penalties is a help. It’s a help!’ he said in his press conference on Friday, reported by Metro.

Whilst it’s true that the Red Devils have more spot-kicks than Tottenham (4), Arsenal (3) and Liverpool (5) altogether, per Metro, the Portuguese needs to stop being so facetious and look to his and his team’s own shortcomings.

For a manager that really was special when he first came to English shores back in 2005, Mourinho’s star has long been on the wane.

His consistent narrative has become a little grating, as has his penchant for hanging his players out to dry if a particular match hasn’t gone well.

Though he’s not quite yesterday’s man, his style of management is rapidly looking like it belongs in the past.