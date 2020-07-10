There’s been a lot of Premier League fare that’s got former striker turned pundit, Peter Crouch, excited about post-lockdown, but one player more than any other has stood out for him.

Whilst Liverpool have carried on where they left off, and Crouch is watching Chelsea with interest too, Man United’s Mason Greenwood has had him sitting up and taking notice.

At 18 years of age, Greenwood has set the Premier League alight and hasn’t been fazed in any of the matches in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has thrust him into.

Crouch is certainly looking forward to more of the same next season.

“I’m watching Manchester United at the moment and, my God, how good does Mason Greenwood look?” he said in response to a reader’s question to his Daily Mail column.

“Rio Ferdinand had been telling us about Greenwood for quite a while but to see him sparkle has been one of the highlights of the restart.”

With one of his former clubs, Liverpool, running the rest of the Premier League ragged in the 2019/20 season, the ex-forward believed that the Reds will still take some beating in the 2020/21 campaign, though he acknowledged Man City’s potential challenge.

“It may sound obvious… but the threat from Manchester City will be huge,” he added.

“I saw John Stones said City’s dressing room still believe they have been the best team this season and I can understand why he’s said it — the way they attack is just beautiful to watch.

“But Stones is wrong. Liverpool are deservedly 23 points clear and I think that gap gives you an idea of the magnitude of their achievement.

“They will be the team to beat again next season, as they have got the world’s best goalkeeper, the world’s best defender and three sublime strikers.”

Frank Lampard has added some new blood to the Chelsea squad for next season, and Crouch will look forward to watching the west Londoners too.

“Chelsea will be exciting and I’m eager to see how Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner bed in,” he noted.

All in all it makes for a very exciting league season, whether or not most of it will be played behind closed doors.