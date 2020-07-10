As we head into the final few games of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, clubs are already starting to position themselves to be at the head of the queue for players that could be available.

Manchester United have long been linked with Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho, and they’ve now been offered real hope of being able to complete a deal for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Although the Daily Star note that the German side are driving a hard bargain over Sancho’s fee, which the Red Devils would like them to reduce, according to an interview that Dortmund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, had with Kicker, cited by the Daily Star, they are already planning for life without the former Manchester City man.

“If Jadon were to leave, we would once again be active in strengthening our attack,” he said.

“There are certainly one or two players we have our sights on.”

With the Daily Star also noting that the player’s salary demands wouldn’t be a problem, the issue would appear to revolve around agreeing an acceptable fee for both parties.

If that can be met, there wouldn’t appear to be too much else that could derail the deal.