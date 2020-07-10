According to the Star via Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid are now open to offers for out-of-favour striker Luka Jovic, who has experienced a terrible debut season.

The Spanish powerhouses signed the ace from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian. Jovic has experienced a very limited first-team role this season.

Arsenal are exactly the kind of side that may need to rebrand their forward line soon, as per ESPN, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are facing uncertain futures.

Skipper Aubameyang’s contract expires in the summer of 2021, whilst Lacazette’s runs out in 2022.

The pair have formed a dangerous partnership, but Arsenal’s woes in other areas of the pitch have ultimately stopped the side from achieving anything or getting any closer to Champions League football.

The Star also report that Los Blancos are now reportedly willing to cut their losses with the Serbian, with Zinedine Zidane’s side willing to sell the centre-forward for £31m.

More Stories / Latest News Pogba will ‘keep pushing’ Man United wonderkid Mason Greenwood to improve Paul Pogba not playing into future talk with ‘focused’ comments after Man United win Chelsea set to sign attacker with Blues the only side willing to meet star’s £90m release clause

Jovic’s shaky start, combined with the continued brilliance of Karim Benzema, has seen the Serbian register just two goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Jovic made another late cameo for Los Blancos in their last outing against Athletic Bilbao, whilst the ace can’t seem to break in as a starter right now, the ace would be a fine option for a side like Arsenal.

The former Eintracht star is just 22 years old, he’s got plenty of time to reignite the ability he displayed in Germany and kick on to the next level.

Mikel Arteta should certainly continue to look in Jovic’s direction this summer, especially if either of Lacazette or Aubameyang leave.

Jovic’s age would also make him the perfect kind of player to develop with a side that already boasts quality young talent in Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and William Saliba.