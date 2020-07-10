In an attempt to tackle discrimination in football, former Chelsea player, and now chair of the FA’s inclusion advisory board, Paul Elliott, has set up the Football Leadership Diversity Code.

Troy Deeney, Nigel Pearson and Tyrone Mings are three of a heavyweight panel of experts that will look to get clubs to sign up to the FLDC with a view to increasing diversity and equality in football, per the Daily Mail.

The steering group can also number Chelsea chairman, Bruce Buck, Chris Powell, Chris Hughton, Tottenham executive director Donna Cullen, Rachel Yankey, Michael Johnson and Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish, amongst its members.

With the Black Lives Matter movement and the narrative surrounding the same being at the forefront of many minds at present, with all teams ‘taking a knee’ at the start of each game, the focus will be on developing the FLDC by October 11, according to the Daily Mail.

That marks Black History Month, and is also when England play their UEFA Nations League fixture against Belgium at Wembley.