Personal terms agreed: Barcelona agree terms with their main summer target but transfer hinges on a potential sale

It seems to be fairly well known that Barcelona are doing all they can to sign Lautaro Martinez this summer, but there are still a few obstacles in their way.

There is some good news for the fans in that ESPN have reported that Barca have agreed personal terms with the Inter striker, but that may have been the easy bit.

The problem now is they need to agree a fee with Inter and find a way of paying it, and Philippe Coutinho could hold the key to this transfer.

READ MORE: Spurs outcast wants to move to Barcelona and challenge stalwart for his starting spot

He’s currently out on loan at Bayern Munich but he will return to the Nou Camp this summer, and ESPN have indicated that Barcelona are desperate to sell him.

They feel Coutinho is their most valuable player that they could sell, but they also recognise they will need to take a big hit on the €160m fee they paid Liverpool.

They go on to suggest that Premier League clubs are interested, but there’s no sign that any deal is close at this point.

It all sounds like Inter will sell Martinez this summer, but the big problem for Barcelona is relying on other clubs coming in with reasonable fees for some of their fringe players.