(Photos) – Anthony Martial fuming after being subbed off for Man United vs Aston Villa

Manchester United star Anthony Martial looked really angry after being substituted in the 79th minute of the Red Devils’ 3-0 win against Aston Villa last night.

After being replaced by loanee Odion Ighalo, Martial appeared to storm past boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before sitting on the sidelines with a not so pleasant look on his face.

This is a perfect example of the high standards that the Frenchman has holding himself to, he registered an assist yesterday but still wasn’t content with his performance.

Martial annoyed at being subbed. pic.twitter.com/ACOMfLvfFl — UnitedReview (@TheUtdReview) July 9, 2020

Martial looked bare angry when he was subbed ?

He's deffo scoring in the next game pic.twitter.com/6l9YVNjjAZ — Amsterdam?? (@SathishPill) July 10, 2020

Rashford has enjoyed his best ever season at Manchester United this term, the 24-year-old has bagged 20 goals and chipped in with seven assist in 40 appearances across all competitions.

It’s clear that there’s absolutely no ill-feeling in Martial’s actions, the in-form ace was simply disappointed to not have done more.