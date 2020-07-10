Potential investor in Ligue 1 giants wants to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and appoint Zidane as manager

There are a couple of different ways you can go about managing the hopes of the fan base when you take over at a new club.

You can be level headed and promise the right investment to help the club grow, focus on the community and give the fans hope that the club has a bright future.

Alternatively, you can raise expectations to impossibly high levels by making promises that you probably can’t keep, so this is a bold move from the prospective new owner of Marseille.

According to a report from Goal.com, Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi is an investor in the consortium who are trying to buy the French club, and they do have a big job on their hands.

PSG will be almost impossible to catch, while Monaco always spend a lot of money and Lyon tend to have a formidable team.

That means they need to be ambitious, so he’s declared that he wants to sign Cristiano Ronaldo if the takeover goes through, while they also want Zinedine Zidane to become the new manager.

The appointment of Zidane is an interesting one because he’s walked out on Real Madrid before and he’s from the city, so it’s not impossible to see that happening.

The problem with Ronaldo is he’s very expensive and it’s likely he will want his next club to be an established Champions League force rather than a project, but his ego might be enticed by the idea of being a hero in the city too.

The main thing is actually getting the takeover to go through first, but it could be exciting if it does happen.