“Probably their best player”: Former Chelsea player urges his former club to give star a new deal

It’s well known that Chelsea are very reluctant to commit to long contracts with players once they get older, but you wonder if they might make an exception for Willian.

He’s not just been good recently, he’s actually been the player who’s dragged the team through games when others are struggling, so it would be a big call to let him go.

The Mirror recently spoke to former Chelsea player Glen Johnson about the situation, and he can’t believe that they are willing to let him go.

They confirm that he’s currently set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season on a free transfer, with the club being unwilling to match his demands of a three year contract.

Speaking about this Johnson said:

“It would blow my mind if they just let him go for free. You try to replace him nowadays you’re spending 40, 50, 60million.”

“He’s been, other than [Christian] Pulisic, probably their best player”

It’s already a huge call from Chelsea if they do allow him to walk, but it sounds like they might end up strengthening a rival club too.

The report goes on to say that Arsenal and Spurs are keen to sign him, while Willian is particularly keen to stay in London.

There’s still time for a new deal to be agreed, but it’s starting to look unlikely.