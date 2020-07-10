Real Madrid hope to sign two high-profile targets for a low fee in 2021 by urging them to reject new contracts

Real Madrid tend to be involved in more high profile transfers than most clubs, and it means they understand that a lot of groundwork needs to be laid.

It can often take months or years for them to grind a club down in order to get their man, and it appears that Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga are next.

A report from Sport has looked at their tactics for signing the two French stars in the summer of 2021, but it’s dependent on one key factor.

They confirm that both players have contracts that expire in 2022, which means Real Madrid could land them for a cheaper fee next summer.

They assume that Rennes and PSG will be scared of losing their biggest assets for nothing the year after, and that will give Real a massive boost in negotiations.

The problem here is that they need both players to keep their contract situation as it is, so the club have urged both players to reject any offers to extend their deals.

It appears that they don’t have the resources to make a move this summer due to the Covid-19 situation, but if this works out, then they could land two top quality players for a lower fee than expected.