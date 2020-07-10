Real Madrid star expected to miss the rest of the season through injury

While it might be a good thing for the fans to see so many games played in a short space of time, it’s bad news for a player if they pick up a bad injury.

Even missing two or three weeks means that multiple games will be missed, and it appears that Marcelo will miss the rest of Real Madrid’s La Liga campaign:

Marcelo sufre .una lesión muscular en el aductor izquierdo. Alrededor de 20 días de baja. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) July 10, 2020

The situation at left back has been interesting for a while as Marcelo can’t get up and down the wing as much as he used to.

Many expected that Ferland Mendy would finally force him out, but Zidane has shown that he wants to stick with his veterans and it means he keeps going back to the Brazilian.

This means that Mendy should start the final four games of the season, so it will be interesting to see if he does enough to make that spot his own for next season.

Marcelo should be back for the Man City game in August, but his inclusion could depend on Mendy’s form.