Real Madrid XI vs Alaves confirmed: These fans react as Zidane patches his defence with ace playing out of position

The games are starting to run out in La Liga, and it means every Real Madrid victory will take them one step closer to the title.

They host Alaves tonight in a game that most fans will expect them to win, especially after their scintillating form since the restart.

They do have some injury and suspension concerns going into the game, Sergio Ramos has been the match winner in recent games but he misses out.

Eden Hazard may or may not have an injury which is a shame after his recent good form, so it was always going to be interesting to see how they lined up tonight:

There are a few interesting choices here, as Eder Militao will look to replace Sergio Ramos, while Lucas Vasquez will be deployed as a makeshift right back.

Hazard does make the bench which suggests any injury can’t be that bad, while Gareth Bale still can’t get a start.

There’s no doubt that it’s not their strongest side, but the decision to pick Vasquez at at right back has got a lot of fans talking:

Nice one, 4-3-3 with Vasquez as a right back. Rodrigo, Karim and Asensio starts, hopefully Rodrigo plays in his old position. — Ahmed Ezzldin (@ezzldin13) July 10, 2020

Lucas Vasquez Masterclass Incoming — . (@bighazard_) July 10, 2020

Lucas “cafu” Vasquez — LaughingC0ffin (@LaughingC0ff1n) July 10, 2020

That midfield is just…okay Zidane. And Vasquez RB? This trend of failed wingers at big clubs being turned into fullbacks is ? is Nacho injured or?? https://t.co/mOdk2Qrb1x — mani (@youdoingtoomuch) July 10, 2020

Vasquez as right back, remember when he pocketed ribery — D? (@dans_nld) July 10, 2020

Lucas Vasquez RB conversion gonna be so good. — # (@Wrighty_8) July 10, 2020

Real should dominate this game so it’s unlikely that Vasquez will have too much defending to do, but you have to think that Alaves will try to isolate him where possible.