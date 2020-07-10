Report claims Man United are very close to agreeing a deal for £60m rated forward

The recent form of Man United and Mason Greenwood in particular suggests that they might not need a new forward this summer, but it still looks like the club are looking to sign one.

It’s important to remember that Greenwood is still young so playing him in every game might burn him out, while signing a new right sided attacker could free him up to play through the middle too.

A report from The Daily Star has quoted claims from Italy which suggest that Man United are closing in on a deal to sign Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina.

They suggest that the Italian side are looking for around £60m to let him go, but it’s believed that United are very close to matching that price.

It’s an interesting signing because he’s the star player in a fairly poor team, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to be convinced that he has the quality and the personality to handle the step up.

Many followers of Italian football will remember Fiorentina as a Champions League club, but they have been battling against relegation in the past two years, and it’s reasonable to suggest that Chiesa kept them up last season.

He’s more of a creator as he’s not a prolific goalscorer, but he’s got a lot of quality on the ball and he’s established himself in the Italy team too.

It’s also possible that he’s not a big enough name to come in and demand a starting role, so that would allow Solskjaer to rotate his forwards without upsetting the balance.

Nothing has been officially agreed yet, but there would be a lot to like about this signing if it went through.