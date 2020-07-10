Spurs outcast wants to move to Barcelona and challenge stalwart for his starting spot

For years Barcelona have had an issue where the squad lacks depth, and it just makes it harder for the fringe players to get a chance on the pitch.

They have a strong starting XI but they don’t rotate their starters very often, so you have to wonder if moving there would be a good career move.

Ryan Sessegnon is struggling to get any minutes at Spurs after his move from Fulham last summer, but Mundo Deportivo have linked him with a move to Barcelona.

It’s hard to imagine him getting a lot of minutes in Spain either, but Jordi Alba is getting older and that could present some opportunities.

Alba is 31 so he should have two or three years left at the top level, but they will need a long term replacement and Sessegnon could be an interesting option.

He loves to attack and his pacey style is reminiscent of Alba, and the report indicates that he would be very interested in making this move.

Junior Firpo was originally signed to be the back up in that position so they also confirm that he would need to go first for this to happen.

Sessegnon would need some luck and faith from the manager to get some chances in the team, but if he plays well then it could work out perfectly for him.