Talks held over getting fans back in stadiums in England from September with new rules in place

Talks have taken place over getting fans back in football stadiums in England from September, but with a number of changes and new rules in place.

According to the Guardian, some discussions have already got underway over how to do this safely, with some hope that we may see supporters at Premier League games in time for next season.

Still, the report explains that grounds may likely only be open to home fans, and even then only at around a third of their total capacity.

Football around the world was put on hold earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic erupted, but many leagues were able to get going again this summer behind closed doors.

It’s certainly not the same without fans present, however, with fake crowd noise brought in for Premier League matches since the competition resumed last month.

Countries such as Poland and Czech Republic have been able to slowly bring a few fans back into their stadiums, and we can only hope something like that is possible here too.

The Guardian add that fans may be given specific arrival times with their tickets to avoid big crowds forming, so it still won’t be the classic matchday experience for some time, even if it would at least be a start.