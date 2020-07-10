Former striker and now successful pundit, Peter Crouch, is concerned by the collective form of one of his old clubs, Tottenham Hotspur.

The north Londoners have only scored five goals since Premier League football returned from lockdown, and against Bournemouth they didn’t even manage a single shot on target, according to talkSPORT.

It hasn’t impressed Crouch who has noted a change in the atmosphere since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

“I’m worried about Tottenham,” Crouch said in response to a reader’s question to his Daily Mail column.

“I look at the body language of the players and it isn’t great. I see people struggling like Dele Alli, who had been so influential for Mauricio Pochettino, and Tanguy Ndombele, who arrived with such a big reputation, and it concerns me.

“The first area I would look to improve is at full back. I believe they can improve on Serge Aurier at right back, for certain.

“The challenge of finding a long-term partnership to replace Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld will not be easy but it’s imperative that they find answers.

“When you look at Tottenham’s squad it really isn’t far away, and with the right additions I believe they can get back to challenging for a top-four spot.

“It just hasn’t gone anywhere near how everyone expected it would with Jose Mourinho. The fizz is badly missing.”

The Special One certainly has his work cut out if he wants to make the Lilywhites a force in both the Premier League and Europe again.

In just over one year, they’ve gone from losing Champions League finalists and regulars in the premier European competition, to spiralling down to ninth place in the Premier League and finding themselves a whopping 43 points behind champions, Liverpool.

If the Portuguese can’t find the ingredients to make them more watchable and successful in the near future, Daniel Levy will have a decision to make.