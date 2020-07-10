Video: Thierry Henry takes a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in powerful tribute to George Floyd

Thierry Henry is already a legend of the game for his achievements at Arsenal, Barcelona and with the French national team.

But he’s shown his classy character now too with a powerful tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, and to the late George Floyd in particular…

Thierry Henry took a knee for the first 8 minutes and 46 seconds of tonight’s game in memory of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/3n025jVeL5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 10, 2020

Watch the video above as Henry, now manager of Montreal Impact, took a knee not just for the beginning of the game, but for the full 8 minutes and 46 seconds in tribute to George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for that amount of time.

It’s a sad story, but it has inspired a movement across the world and it’s truly touching to see such strong anti-racism stances being taken in sport and indeed in every walk of life at the moment, with growing hope that this can lead to real change at last.