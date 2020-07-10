Video: Fantastic run from Mendy earns a penalty for Real Madrid vs Alaves and Benzema puts it away

While Real Madrid have been in great form since the restart, they have been getting a big helping hand with a penalty in most games.

Thankfully there can’t be any complaints about this one tonight, the Alaves defender clearly catches Mendy with his knee, and it’s on the line so the penalty is the right decision:

Pictures from La Liga Direct

Sergio Ramos usually takes the responsibility but he’s missing tonight, but Karim Benzema looked confident as he sent the keeper the wrong way.

A win here would put Real four points clear of Barcelona with only three games to go, so it would be another major step towards the title.