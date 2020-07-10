Video: Jose Mourinho storms out of Tottenham press conference after technical difficulties

Jose Mourinho was clearly not in the mood for dealing with sound issues during his press conference after Tottenham’s draw with Bournemouth on Thursday.

There was further frustration for Spurs in midweek as they couldn’t find a breakthrough and saw a late goal for the hosts ruled out after a VAR check which spared them a damaging late loss.

SEE MORE: Video: “It’s in their DNA” – Roy Keane slams Spurs for another drab performance vs Bournemouth

That now leaves them down in ninth place in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots with just four games left.

Patience was evidently in short supply after such a disappointing result, and it showed as Mourinho clearly couldn’t deal with ongoing technical difficulties during his virtual press conference after the game.

As seen in the video below, the Tottenham boss decided to walk out after struggling to hear the questions, although there was some comical timing involved and a hint that he simply had had enough as he provided a timely response to a journalist asking whether or not he could hear him before walking off.

Win or lose, Mourinho is still capable of providing comedy gold…