Video: Man Utd fans will love what Paul Pogba said in assessment of win over Aston Villa

Man Utd are in fine form and pressing hard for Champions League qualification, but Paul Pogba isn’t satisfied with that as he insists the club must aim higher.

The Red Devils have been superb either side of the pandemic, but since the season restart, they’ve rattled off five consecutive wins after an initial draw against Tottenham and have scored 16 goals in those victories.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has certainly got them back on the right track and with the attacking quality in the side with Pogba returning from injury to be part of that too, they are looking a real threat moving forward.

In the short term, they will try to break into the top four in the Premier League in the next four games as they now sit just a point behind Leicester City.

However, as seen in the video below, Pogba isn’t satisfied with that and he insists that the rest of the squad and staff aren’t either, as a club of Man Utd’s stature should be challenging for the title and major trophies.

That’s the level of ambition and focus that United fans will love hearing from their star man, as clearly this is just the start as he wants to kick on and see the Red Devils back at the top and not just settling for a top-four battle.

Further, he also vowed to keep pushing Mason Greenwood to improve and develop as the youngster continues to make a sensational impact this season.

Time will tell if that happens as soon as next season, but for now, Man Utd will be desperate to continue their brilliant form on Monday against Southampton.