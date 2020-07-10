Video: More controversy with Real Madrid as VAR steps in to award them a goal despite an offside decision

Hopefully Real Madrid will score a goal that isn’t controversial at some point soon, but they continue to power towards the La Liga title with some help from VAR.

Marco Asensio thought he had put Real 2-0 up tonight, only for the linesman to rule that it was offside.

Plenty of fans are feeling that VAR has been favouring Real this season, so they won’t be impressed that another borderline decision has gone their way:

Pictures from La Liga direct

2-0 Real Madrid. The goal was first ruled out due to offside but VAR turns it back and gives the goal. Asensio scores. pic.twitter.com/qNxQSumDxz — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) July 10, 2020

A win tonight puts them four points clear with only three games left, and it’s hard to see Alaves coming back from this one.