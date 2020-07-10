Menu

Video: More controversy with Real Madrid as VAR steps in to award them a goal despite an offside decision

Real Madrid CF
Hopefully Real Madrid will score a goal that isn’t controversial at some point soon, but they continue to power towards the La Liga title with some help from VAR.

Marco Asensio thought he had put Real 2-0 up tonight, only for the linesman to rule that it was offside.

Plenty of fans are feeling that VAR has been favouring Real this season, so they won’t be impressed that another borderline decision has gone their way:

Pictures from La Liga direct

A win tonight puts them four points clear with only three games left, and it’s hard to see Alaves coming back from this one.

