Manchester City will find out their Champions League fate next Monday after the news on Friday afternoon that the Court of Arbitration for Sport have concluded their findings.

UEFA had issued City with a two-year ban from the premier European competition back in February after serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP), with the club appealing against that decision almost immediately.

It’s taken five months for the CAS to come to their decision and Pep Guardiola doesn’t appear worried in the slightest.

“We are ready,” said manager Pep Guardiola on Friday according to BBC Sport.

“I have a lot of confidence and trust with the people that we will be allowed to play the Champions League because we want to be on the field during these years.”

Whichever way the decision swings will have huge ramifications.

Should the ban be upheld, there’s every reason to expect some of City’s biggest earners will look to move elsewhere in order to still be able to play in the Champions League.

Particularly those players that may only have a few seasons left at the top level.

If the ban is reduced or even commuted to a fine, what message does that send out to other European clubs who have always operated within the boundaries of FFP?

It’s a crucial, game-changing moment, and one that most of the football family will surely be paying attention to.