Why signing this experienced Premier League winner is the last thing Arsenal need

It’s understandable that every team will want defenders who are comfortable on the ball, but it’s important to get the balance right.

Some defenders are too comfortable and take too many risks, but they don’t have the defensive ability to make up for it and it just hurts their team.

For years Arsenal have struggled with having defenders who are fine on the ball, but they lack dominance in the air and they just make too many mistakes – so the fans must be pulling their hair out with the John Stones rumours.

Stones is a wonderful footballer and he’s elegant on the ball, but if you become too much of a liability in an awful defence like Man City’s, then it should set alarm bells ringing.

A recent report from Mundo Deportivo suggested that Arsenal are looking to sign the Man City player, but he really is the last thing they need just now.

On the plus side he’s an experienced Premier League winner and England international, but he’s always looked at his best when he’s next to a top level defender like Vincent Kompany.

If Arsenal had someone like that then this could make sense, but they don’t. The prospect of David Luiz and John Stones playing together would be terrifically exciting – for opposition fans – but it would just give Mikel Arteta extra problems.

For years Arsenal have been crying out for some solid leaders through the spine of their team, and they look mentally weak when things start going against them.

John Stones will make mistakes which will lead to goals so if the team isn’t strong enough to handle that, then it’s best for them to look elsewhere this summer.