According to Mundo Deportivo via Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Inter Milan’s price-tag for Lautaro Martinez has been slashed by €21m after the star’s release clause expired.

On July 7, the centre-forward’s €111m release clause ran it’s course, Barcelona were never willing to pay this fee and now Inter have set a valuation of €90m for the Argentine talisman.

To make matters worse from an Inter perspective, the 22-year-old is going through a slight rough patch with just one goal and one assist from the seven games since Italian football restarted.

Mundo Deportivo reiterate that €90m is still a very difficult fee for Barcelona to reach due to the current state of the club’s finances, the Camp Nou outfit have incurred massive losses since the pandemic hit.

Fortunately, the Blaugrana don’t have to fear losing their prime target to a rival club, as its hinted that Lautaro only wants to join Barcelona, with ESPN reporting the ace has agreed personal terms.

Lautaro has quickly emerged as one of the world’s top forward talents over the last two seasons, the ace would be an ideal successor to Luis Suarez – who isn’t slowing down completely just yet.

Lautaro has performed well for Antonio Conte’s side, he’s a perfect partner for Romelu Lukaku, the Argentina international has bagged 17 goals and chipped in with five assists this term.

Whilst Barcelona could certainly do with securing Suarez’s successor as soon as possible, should the Blaugrana focus on improving in other areas of the pitch first?