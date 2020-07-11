Chelsea’s London rivals make big money contract offer to sign Willian on a free

According to Football Insider, Spurs have offered a ‘lucrative’ contract to Chelsea winger Willian, with the north London outfit also putting a ‘multi-million’ signing-on-fee on the table for the star.

Football Insider claim that the 31-year-old is one of Jose Mourinho’s top targets this summer, with it added that the ace has already held talks with his former boss over a move across London.

The report adds that Spurs are trying to capitalise on Chelsea’s inability to secure a new contract with the attacker, Willian may just be one of the best players available on a free this summer.

Willian has shown no signs of slowing down this season, the Brazilian has bagged 11 goals and nine assists for the Blues this season.

Willian has been in particularly fine form for former teammate Frank Lampard’s since the Premier League’s restart, with four goals and two assists from five appearances.

The Sun add that Spurs are currently ahead of north London rivals Arsenal in the race to secure Willian’s signature, the Brazil international is certainly still good enough to play a key role for a top club.

Willian has registered 63 goals and 62 assists in 335 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.