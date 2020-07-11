Football supporters are really going to have to take a long, hard look at themselves.

Vile racist abuse has been directed at Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham by his own supporters via social media, and it simply isn’t acceptable that those who perpetuate such views are allowed to continue to do so.

It’s unclear what was behind the latest disgusting trolling of a footballer, and Twitter user, @CFCEness, has no justification for using such language.

In case you were wondering, there’s still racial abuse of our own players going on. pic.twitter.com/BLaEwGMfWJ — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) July 11, 2020

These incidents are becoming far, far too common in this day and age, and social media platforms have a responsibility to act swiftly and, if possible, bring those people to justice for what is effectively a hate crime.

If Chelsea have any sense, they too will look to find those responsible and, if they happen to be season ticket holders at the club, ban them for life.

Chelsea supporters would also do well to round on one of their own, because this really doesn’t show them in the best light.