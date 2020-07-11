According to an exclusive report from Football Insider, Frank Lampard has decided to move on from Kepa Arrizabalaga, with a new No.1 for Chelsea targeted in the next transfer window.

Football Insider claim that Lampard has ‘major’ doubts over the Spaniard’s ability to be the first-choice stopper for a top club like the Blues.

It’s even claimed that the Blues legend questions Kepa’s character, the ace seems completely shot of confidence right now and he’s anything but comfortable between the sticks.

The report adds that the west London outfit are open to offers for the Spain international this summer, with the Blues resigned to making a loss on the record-breaking £71m they splashed on the stopper.

Football Insider don’t name any potential targets for the Blues, but it’s suggested that the side are eyeing a goalkeeper that can have similar success to Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois.

Kepa’s debut season went fairly well but it’s now clear that the Spaniard isn’t at the level that Chelsea require, he’s simply far too error-prone and not commanding enough behind an already shaky defence.

Kepa’s worrying form led to the star being dropped for the Blues entirely in February, with 38-year-old veteran Willy Caballero taking his place in between the sticks.

A modern goalkeeper like Kepa is perhaps even more suspect when their confidence is low, the star has been far too erratic with his attempts at ball-playing from the back – leading to some costly errors.

After being cast aside for February, Kepa has returned to being the Blues’ No.1 but his displays have been far from encouraging, with the Spaniard lacking for a few of the goals that have been conceded.