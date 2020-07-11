Chelsea have already been active in the transfer market having secured the services of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, but they won’t stop there.

Frank Lampard clearly means business and another decision that he appears to have made is to bring in a new goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga had been reinstated by the manager having previously been dropped, however, his form has still left much to be desired.

According to Turkish site, Haber365, and cited by the Daily Express, Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir appears to have done enough to earn himself a move to west London.

The 24-year-old has done wonderfully well in the Turkish Super Lig and the two clubs have agreed a fee of €33m (£29.5m) for his services per Haber365 cited by the Daily Express.

Whether Chelsea will get anywhere near what they paid for Kepa is a moot point, but with Lampard clearly losing confidence in the youngster, a move away benefits all parties.

After another poor performance against Sheffield United on Saturday, the Spaniard did himself no favours whatsoever, and his below-par 90 minutes appears to have fully justified his manager’s decision.