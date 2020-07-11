The North London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal can always be relied upon for talking points of some description, but it’s a pity that the next match between the two sides is likely to be completely overshadowed.

Just over a year ago, the Lilywhites were losing Champions League finalists and playing football that was the envy of many under Mauricio Pochettino.

Since then, chairman Daniel Levy has sacked Pochettino, employed Jose Mourinho and watched as Spurs’ style of play has gone backwards, results have followed suit and, at present, the team find themselves well out of European contention in 10th.

That has prompted a supporters group to pay £650 to have a ‘Levy Out’ banner flown over the ground during the match on Sunday according to the Daily Mail.

“We believe it’s a necessity because, from being in a Champions League final, nearly on par with Liverpool, we are 10 steps back again,” a spokesman for the group said, per the Daily Mail.

“Being ahead of Arsenal, to being behind a club who have had three managers in one season, in possibly their worst season.

“Levy and Enic need to invest in the club and have us challenging for honours.

“Hopefully, this brings attention to the club and maybe makes them think. We will continue with further protests, banners and actions if the club do not respond in a positive manner.'”

Jose Mourinho sought to defend his chairman in the wake of the news about the protest.

“Look, I think the message is very, very simple which is supporters are not happy, nobody in this club is happy,” the Special One noted, per the Daily Mail.

“If the fans are unhappy and I am happy, Mr Levy is happy, the captains are happy, then that would be a huge problem because our ambitions wouldn’t fit with the ambitions and desire of the fans. But when we all want the same, that’s the best message that we can give.

“Next season is going to be different because I start working from day one and because we are going to make some changes in our squad and for that we don’t need a huge investment like last summer.

“I cannot believe next season is going to be so full of negative episodes like we’ve had since practically day one [this time]. I have no problems to say next season we are going to be better than this season. No doubts.”

A war of attrition might be expected, with no quarter asked or given by either side, and there’s sure to be more than enough action on the pitch to get excited about.

Having a plane flying overhead is almost certain to garner all of the post-match headlines, however, and that’s a real shame.