According to CBS Sports, Liverpool are amongst the sides that have shown an interest in central midfielder Weston McKennie, who is set to leave Schalke this summer.

As well as interest from clubs in Spain, Germany and France – McKennie has caught the eye of the Reds, Newcastle, Wolves and Everton.

CBS Sports report that with Schalke dealing with some financial troubles, key players like McKennie are set to leave the Bundesliga outfit in the next transfer window.

It’s added that the 21-year-old would like to move to a side that are in European competition, Liverpool certainly fit that bill but the versatile ace would find it hard to break into Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It’s added that the outside market values the ace at around €25m (£22.1m), McKennie is contracted until 2024 but Schalke’s current situation appears to be forcing the club into selling this summer.

McKennie has already made 91 appearances for Schalke after making his first-team debut at the end of the 16/17 season, the ace certainly looks like he’s ready to take his game to the next level.

The ace, who has already won 19 caps for USA’s national team, is said to prefer a move to the Premier League rather than staying in the German top-flight.

CBS Sports add that a move to Liverpool may be ‘unlikely’ given the Reds’ current fierce competition in the middle of the park, but perhaps the Merseyside outfit see the ace as a long-term target.