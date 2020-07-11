Man Utd tipped to rival Chelsea in transfer battle for £60m Premier League star

Man Utd have reportedly entered the transfer battle for Leicester City ace Ben Chilwell, with both Chelsea and Man City credited with an interest already.

The 23-year-old has had a fine season this year, making 33 appearances for the Foxes and in turn has emerged as a key player for Brendan Rodgers in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Talks ongoing: Man Utd could pocket up to €20m in deal to secure loanee’s permanent exit

With 11 caps for England to his name already as well, there is little doubt that Chilwell has a big future ahead of him for club and country, and it seems there is plenty of speculation over his future at the King Power Stadium.

According to The Sun, Man Utd are now set to rival Chelsea and Man City for the left-back, and it’s suggested that any such swoop will cost one of the Premier League giants around £60m while the report also claims that the Red Devils may well be leading the race for his signature.

It’s a questionable move though to spend such a big fee to address an area of the squad that arguably doesn’t need to be strengthened any further with Luke Shaw already at Old Trafford and playing a prominent role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while youngster Brandon Williams has also stepped in this year and has made 29 appearances.

In turn, that will perhaps raise eyebrows over the touted Chilwell move, or it could lead to question marks being raised over Shaw’s future at Man Utd as the pair surely can’t co-exist at Old Trafford given both will believe that they should be the starting left-back at the club.

In contrast, with doubts over the current left-back options at Chelsea and Man City respectively with the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Emerson Palmieri not entirely convincing and being in and out of the team, signing Chilwell arguably makes a lot more sense for those two clubs.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but Man Utd are being linked and are seemingly ready to spend money this summer to ensure that they’re even more competitive next season. Their form since the restart will have given all concerned a real lift, as they look like they could be a threat to their rivals next year if they can build on it.