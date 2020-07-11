According to the Mirror, Shkodran Mustafi is in line for a new contract with Arsenal after impressing Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard’s appointment as manager.

As per the Mirror, Arteta’s ‘really happy’ with the 28-year-old, with the Gunners boss also impressed with Mustafi’s ‘consistent’ performances as of late.

It’s great to see a story like Mustafi’s, the centre-back was frozen out under Unai Emery and largely played in less significant cup games until a revival since Arteta’s appointment.

It’s added that the Germany international has started 15 of Arsenal’s last 17 games under Arteta, with Mustafi helping the north London outfit to six clean sheets in these outings.

Mustafi’s current contract expires next summer, with Arteta wanting the ace to be handed a new deal.

Here’s what Arteta had to say on Mustafi’s future:

“That’s something the club has to address but he knows my opinion,”

“I’m really happy with him as you can see. The way he’s playing, how committed he is with everything we’re trying to do, the level in his performance every three or four days, he’s been really consistent.”

More Stories / Latest News Talks ongoing: Man Utd could pocket up to €20m in deal to secure loanee’s permanent exit Big boost for Real Madrid as Man City dealt crucial injury blow for Champions League tie Two players Juventus are willing to include in swap deal offer to land Man Utd superstar

The Gunners signed Mustafi back in the summer of 2016 for a fee of around £35m, as per the Guardian, the ace has struggled to live up to expectations for the most part but is performing well right now.

Arsenal do actually have quite a few centre-back options, the problem is that the Gunners’ defensive ranks are just too lacklustre and the side struggle to keep their top players fit on a consistent basis.