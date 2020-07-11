(Photo) – Gareth Bale appears to sleep whilst on the bench for Real Madrid vs Alaves

During Real Madrid’s 2-0 win against Deportivo Alaves last night, superstar Gareth Bale appeared to be asleep on the bench.

The Welshman has only made 20 appearances for Los Blancos this season, the lightning-fast winger has only featured in two of the Spanish powerhouses eight La Liga games since the restart.

Bale has been resigned to a lesser role since Zinedine Zidane returned as manager, it seems as though the attacker has accepted that he’s no longer an important player going off of this…

Very disrespectful from Gareth Bale. It is clear he doesn’t want to be a part of the club anymore. His performances have been terrible of late (when he has played), don’t blame Zidane for not playing him. Other players have been far better It is better for Bale if he moves on. pic.twitter.com/AWVBk9YliL — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) July 10, 2020

Gareth Bale, 30 años, Gana 15 millones de euros por año siendo suplente y boludeando en el banco, va a salir campeon de la liga casi sin jugar y ganando esa fortuna. El verdadero quien pudiera. pic.twitter.com/04HD9p1vl9 — Fran (@frabigol) July 11, 2020

Bale looks asleep, but with a face mask covering the former Premier League star’s eyes, he may just have been kidding around – we doubt he’d do something like this maliciously.