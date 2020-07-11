(Photo) – Gareth Bale’s priceless grin after Real Madrid’s final sub against Alaves

Pictures really do speak 1000 words, just take a look at Gareth Bale’s reaction to being snubbed after Zinedine Zidane made his fifth and final sub for Real Madrid in the 2-0 win against Deportivo Alaves.

Bale’s found himself playing a limited role since Zinedine Zidane returned as manager, this season the Welshman has made just 20 appearances across all competitions.

This wasn’t even Bale’s only moment of this nature of the game, the Welshman appeared to be asleep whilst he was sat on the sidelines.

Gareth Bale tonight as Zidane made his 5th and final change of the evening ? pic.twitter.com/dyZIssRhtC — Red Wall News ??????? (Q) (@RedWallNews1) July 10, 2020

MARCA's Rubén Jiménez: "Does Bale intend to laugh in the stands until 2022? Doesn't he have desire for football or revenge? If you don't adjust wages to current situation & look for a team to play then you agree with those who say Gareth's time at Real has been disappointing." pic.twitter.com/NiustCZni4 — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) July 11, 2020

It’s a real shame to see that the career of a player whose helped Los Blancos triumph on the biggest stages is now out of favour with the club.