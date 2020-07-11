Menu

(Photo) – Gareth Bale’s priceless grin after Real Madrid’s final sub against Alaves

Real Madrid CF
Pictures really do speak 1000 words, just take a look at Gareth Bale’s reaction to being snubbed after Zinedine Zidane made his fifth and final sub for Real Madrid in the 2-0 win against Deportivo Alaves.

Bale’s found himself playing a limited role since Zinedine Zidane returned as manager, this season the Welshman has made just 20 appearances across all competitions.

This wasn’t even Bale’s only moment of this nature of the game, the Welshman appeared to be asleep whilst he was sat on the sidelines.

It’s a real shame to see that the career of a player whose helped Los Blancos triumph on the biggest stages is now out of favour with the club.

