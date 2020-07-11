Good Morning Britain host and celebrity Arsenal supporter, Piers Morgan, has attempted to pick his all-time Gunners’ XI, but has made one glaring omission.

With so many stars to choose from, any list is always going to be subjective, though some of the players pick themselves.

For example, it’s certainly no surprise that his first pick, for talkSPORT, in the lead up to the North London derby, was goalkeeper, David Seaman.

Lee Dixon, Tony Adams and Ashley Cole probably wouldn’t raise any eyebrows either, but picking Martin Keown ahead of Sol Campbell is certainly a contentious decision.

It’s one that Morgan attempted to justify via talkSPORT.

“This is quite interesting, obviously you have Tony Adams, the guv’nor, my captain, indisputable,” he said.

“Alongside him, the next best centre-back for Arsenal fans who could hold their noses long enough would be Sol Campbell – and the glory of removing him from White Hart Lane, he should be in the team… but I can’t bring myself to do it!

“A mention in dispatches for Frank McLintock, captain of the double-winning team, but I’ve gone for one who I absolutely loved as a player; he didn’t just give a 100 per cent, he gave one thousand per cent. If there was ever a fight needed starting, he would be in the thick of it – it’s Martin Keown.

“Steve Bould, sorry mate, you had a great shout too, but Keown for me was the absolute heartbeat of any team he played for.

“He was the warrior. He’d go over the top of the trenches. He gets the nod over Sol Campbell. Possibly not as good a player, but a greater Arsenal figure.”

In the centre of midfield in this particular XI, we find possibly the Premier League’s greatest-ever pairing in that position: Patrick Vieira and Emanuel Petit.

Liam Brady gets in at left midfield as Morgan goes old school, whilst Robert Pires takes up his position on the opposite side.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham subjected to vile racist abuse on Twitter Video – Sterling scores Man City’s fifth with a headed nutmeg Men against boys as Sterling leads Man City rout of Brighton

Up front, Ian Wright has only made the bench with Bergkamp and Henry getting the nod, and managing the squad is none other than Arsene Wenger.

A distinctly modern XI but certainly one that could hold their own.