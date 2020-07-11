According to the Sun via La Nazione, Newcastle are set to battle with Manchester United for the signature of Federico Chiesa once they’re pending takeover from mega-rich Saudi owners is complete.

It’s claimed that the Magpies are contemplating a club-record swoop for the €60m-rated (£53.7m) attacker, the Tyneside outfit’s interest does solely hinge on the takeover being completed though.

The Sun report that Manchester United are also keen on the 22-year-old, who is seen as a possible alternative target to England and Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho.

News of Newcastle entering the race to sign the Italy international comes just a day after The Daily Star claimed that the forward is close to a move to Old Trafford.

Chiesa has continued to develop since breaking into Fiorentina’s side in 2016, the natural winger has impressed this season in a new role as a centre-forward.

The 22-year-old has bagged seven goals and provided five assists in 27 Serie A appearances this season, the ace has established himself as one of Italy’s top attacker.

Federico has already won 17 senior caps, following in the footsteps of his father Enrico Chiesa.

Chiesa’s versatility in the sense that he can be used on either wing or as the leading frontman will undoubtedly be one of the prime reasons the ace is attracting interest from a side like United.

This could make Chiesa an ideal option to play alongside Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, a front line like this could easily interchange with one another to form a dangerous free-flowing attack.

If Newcastle are in fact taken over by the consortium led up by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, United could find it difficult to compete with the finances the Magpies could work with.