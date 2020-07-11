Man Utd are reportedly in ongoing discussions with Roma over a deal which will see Chris Smalling join the Italian giants on a permanent basis this summer.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed an impressive spell with the Giallorossi so far this season, establishing himself as a key figure in their backline having made 32 appearances across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Two players Juventus are willing to include in swap deal offer to land Man Utd superstar

He has helped fill the void left behind by Kostas Manolas’ exit, and has played an important part in keeping Roma in the hunt for European qualification as well as keeping their hopes in the Europa League alive this year.

In turn, it would arguably make a lot of sense for both Roma and Smalling to extend their time together given his lack of playing time at Old Trafford previously and especially after Harry Maguire’s arrival last summer, and it’s suggested that they could be edging closer to that materialising.

As reported by Calciomercato, Smalling is being tipped to remain at the Stadio Olimpico on a permanent basis, and it’s claimed that the deal could be structured with another €3m loan deal for next season with a obligation to buy next summer set at €17m.

It’s added that the two clubs have agreed on the figures, but it’s ultimately now down to United agreeing to let Roma pay in instalments over the next three years, and so it remains to be seen if they are happy with the way in which the agreement is structured.

That said, it’s not so clear cut at this stage according to Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, as although he also backs up the claim that talks are ongoing, he puts the offer at €3m for the loan and €14m-15m for the obligation to buy, and he notes that hasn’t convinced Man Utd yet as they want more.

Perhaps the €17m touted by Calciomercato will be enough, but while it sounds relatively promising for Roma fans that the England defender will stay in the Italian capital next season, a deal is not quite done yet.