Thibaut Courtois matches insane 33-year feat after Real Madrid’s latest win

After Real Madrid sealed a clean sheet in their 2-0 win against Deportivo Alaves last night, Thibaut Courtois has matched an impressive club feat for the first time in 33 years.

The Belgian stopper is the first Real Madrid goalkeeper to keep 18 clean sheets in a single La Liga season since former Spain international Francisco Buyo in the 1987/88 campaign.

Courtois’ impressive performances have come in part to Real Madrid’s defence being sturdied up once more since Zinedine Zidane’s return.

? – @thibautcourtois is the first goalkeeper to keep 18 clean sheets for @realmadrid in a single La Liga season since Francisco Buyo (18) in 1987/88, under coach Leo Beenhakker. #RealMadridAlaves #HalaMadrid — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) July 10, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea’s London rivals make big money contract offer to sign Willian on a free Man Utd tipped to rival Chelsea in transfer battle for £60m Premier League star Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Valladolid: Key quintet miss out, Arthur absence explained

It’s great to see that Courtois stuck to it after a very difficult debut season with Los Blancos after leaving Chelsea, the ace is now reaping the rewards for keeping the faith and continuing to work hard.

Real Madrid are now on course to win the La Liga title, with the side holding a four-point lead over rivals Barcelona with just three games left to play.

Perhaps the Spanish powerhouses will take their brilliant form into the second-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash, can Zidane’s men overturn a deficit against Manchester City?