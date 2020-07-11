Two players Juventus are willing to include in swap deal offer to land Man Utd superstar

Juventus are reportedly still interested in trying to prise Paul Pogba back to Turin this summer, and they could have an intriguing offer for Man Utd up their sleeve.

The World Cup-winning French international enjoyed a stellar spell with the reigning Serie A champions between 2012 and 2016, scoring 34 goals in 178 games for the Bianconeri while winning four league titles and other domestic trophies.

He returned to Man Utd in 2016, and while it hasn’t always gone to plan, the Red Devils are starting to look a real threat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently.

Having been in impressive form either side of the lockdown, coupled with the fact that Pogba has now returned from injury and has added further quality to their attack as he bagged his first goal of the season in the win over Aston Villa earlier this week, it looks as though the 27-year-old is establishing himself as a key figure in Solskjaer’s side again.

However, Man Utd will have their resolve to keep Pogba tested it seems, as Calciomercato, via Tuttosport, report that Juventus are willing to put a swap deal offer on the table and have two names in mind to include to try and convince Man Utd to discuss a deal.

Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey are the two players in question, and so it remains to be seen firstly if there is any interest on the part of Man Utd and Pogba in an exit this summer, and whether or not including either of those two classy individuals will help get a deal over the line.

It obviously provides United with an immediate replacement in midfield, but such is the quality and the potential of his partnership with Bruno Fernandes and the young frontline, it surely makes sense from Man Utd’s perspective at least to now stick with Pogba and continue to compete, and the same goes for him given how dangerous United are starting to look again.