After a disastrous 3-0 defeat at Sheffield United, Chelsea clearly need to go back to the drawing board in a footballing sense.

The west Londoners were at sixes and sevens for long periods of their game on Saturday evening, and that surely won’t please manager Frank Lampard.

With focus required at all times, there was a distinct lack of it throughout his squad, and might that be because some of their players didn’t have their mind fully on the game?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek had a cameo role at Bramall Lane, but looking at what he gets up to on social media, you’d be forgiven for wondering if his own focus is on the sport which pays him so handsomely.

This is embarrassing.