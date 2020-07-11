Menu

Video – Gabriel Jesus doubles Man City’s lead as visitors take total command at Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester City
It was like watching a training match as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side took total control of their game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

Already one goal to the good after a fine Raheem Sterling finish, it was a question of when, not if, the Citizens would score again.

Gabriel Jesus had already seen a shot cannon back off of the bar before City were awarded a corner a minute before half-time.

A floated cross found Rodri and his towering header dropped invitingly for Jesus to score a tap-in.

