Chelsea’s attempt to cement third place in the Premier League took a huge hit as their game against Sheffield United edged towards half-time.
Already 1-0 down to David McGoldrick’s first-ever Premier League goal, the Blues’ defence were at sixes and sevens as they allowed Oli McBurnie to get on the end of a super cross to power home the Blades’ second.
The goal put daylight between the two sides and will have strengthened United’s claims of a top six finish.
Big problems for Chelsea and Frank Lampard ?
Oli McBurnie extends Sheffield United’s lead with a thumping header!
