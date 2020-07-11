Chelsea’s attempt to cement third place in the Premier League took a huge hit as their game against Sheffield United edged towards half-time.

Already 1-0 down to David McGoldrick’s first-ever Premier League goal, the Blues’ defence were at sixes and sevens as they allowed Oli McBurnie to get on the end of a super cross to power home the Blades’ second.

The goal put daylight between the two sides and will have strengthened United’s claims of a top six finish.

Big problems for Chelsea and Frank Lampard ? Oli McBurnie extends Sheffield United’s lead with a thumping header! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

Pictures from Sky Sports