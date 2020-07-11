Menu

Video – McGoldrick grabs his second to ruin Chelsea’s afternoon

Chelsea FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Chelsea were torn apart again at Bramall Lane as Sheffield United added a deserved third in their game on Saturday evening.

The west Londoners had tried their best to get back into the game after trailing 2-0 at half-time, but they were lacklustre up front when more incisiveness was required.

Unlike their hosts who gobbled up every half chance that came their way.

After not having scored all season long, David McGoldrick had already opened the scoring, and he emphatically added his second, United’s third, after a horrendous mistake by Antonio Rudiger.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Antonio Rudiger David McGoldrick