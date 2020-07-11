With Liverpool on course to break the total points record in a Premier League season, Burnley’s draw at Anfield clearly came as something of a surprise.

Although the Reds laid siege to the Clarets’ goal in the latter stages, Jay Rodriguez’s goal was enough to get a point after Andy Robertson had given Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead with a wonderful header in the first-half.

Unfortunately, the Scot allowed his tongue to run away with him after the full-time whistle, the left-back launching into a foul-mouthed tirade at the match officials.

